ACHS Site Council meeting for January 2017 re-scheduled
By Wes Feese The Adair County High School, January Site Base meeting, originally scheduled for 4:30pmCT, Monday, January 16, 2017, in the library of ACHS, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY, has been rescheduled for 4pmCT, Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the same location. The change is due to the observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
