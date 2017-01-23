ACHS Gifted & Talented students get \...

ACHS Gifted & Talented students get \'Hooked on Science\'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County Gifted & Talented students at all grade levels were treated Wednesday to a visit from Jason Lindsey, whose "Hooked on Science" program provided a lesson about volcanoes. "He shows it in a fun way that the kids can relate to," Gifted teacher Candi Flatt says of Lindsey's methods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Piece of work 8 min How many 17
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min Ella-Lee 158,305
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 1 hr Mr Twister 16
Red junky motor cycle on snake creek 2 hr Wilkerson 4
brent thompson 5 hr Mr Twister 9
Employment pay scales 5 hr Frustrated 3
News KSP: Human remains found in Adair County identi... 19 hr Mister Clean 3
Bettys closing (Jan '14) Mon mojo 47
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,249,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC