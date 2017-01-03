ACHS games with Barren Co. HS for Fri 6 Jan 2017 canceled
ACHS games with Barren Co. HS for Fri 6 Jan 2017 canceled The Adair County boys' JV/Varsity Basketball doubleheader against Barren County at John Burr Memorial Gymnasium, 526 Indian Drive, Columbia, KY, with the first game starting at 5:30pmCT, tonight, Friday, January 6, 2017, has been canceled.
