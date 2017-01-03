ACHS Boys Basketball will play North Hardin Sat 7 Jan 2017
ACHS Boys Basketball will play North Hardin Sat 7 Jan 2017 Teams are top ranked #1 & #2 in 5th Region By Kyle Burton Adair County boys varsity basketball team will play North Hardin High School at 6pmCT/7pmET, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Central Hardin High School, 3040 Leitchfield Road, Cecilia, KY. Both the Indians and North Hardin are ranked in the top 2 of the Lexington Herald and Courier Journal 5th Region Rankings.
