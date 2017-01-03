ACHS Boys Basketball will play North ...

ACHS Boys Basketball will play North Hardin Sat 7 Jan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

ACHS Boys Basketball will play North Hardin Sat 7 Jan 2017 Teams are top ranked #1 & #2 in 5th Region By Kyle Burton Adair County boys varsity basketball team will play North Hardin High School at 6pmCT/7pmET, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Central Hardin High School, 3040 Leitchfield Road, Cecilia, KY. Both the Indians and North Hardin are ranked in the top 2 of the Lexington Herald and Courier Journal 5th Region Rankings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 51 min ChromiuMan 157,362
Superintendent retiring??!! 2 hr Granny 53
Dianna 4 hr wondering 10
Flex appeal 8 hr Forreal 39
Courthouse 13 hr Sandy 4
Who photoshops more on Facebook ? 14 hr Bozo 4
Joe Scott Bandy 17 hr GC girl 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,385

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC