A Head's Up: Lots of changes today in...

A Head's Up: Lots of changes today in CM Animals

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

A Head's Up: Lots of changes today in CM Animals Kim Tucker reports five recent adoptions of animals at the Green River Animal Shelter, and fewer animals arriving. That's good news for the Shelter and for the Animals, but if you are looking for a special pet, it means you'll need to follow CM Animals more frequently to find just the right pet for your family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 19 min Mr Twister 19
Employment pay scales 28 min i agree 4
cops 31 min Please be certain 10
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Strel 158,308
Piece of work 3 hr How many 17
Red junky motor cycle on snake creek 6 hr Wilkerson 4
brent thompson 8 hr Mr Twister 9
Bettys closing (Jan '14) Mon mojo 47
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,254,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC