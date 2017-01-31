5th Region 2007 Champions ACHS Indians to be honored
A meet-and-greet is scheduled for 5:30pmCT in the ACHS cafeteria, and the recognition will take place at approximately 6:45pmCT. between the girls, which starts at 5:30pmCT and boys' games, which will start at approximately 7pmCT.
