Victory Community Church Christmas service schedule
Victory Community Church Christmas service schedule Victory Community Church, 1165 Russell Road, Columbia, KY, will have Sunday School at 9:30am and Preaching at 10:30amCT on Christmas Day, December 25. No evening service. Everyone is invited to attend.
