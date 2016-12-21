The Missing Jesus Christmas play at Kelleyville 19 Dec 2016
The Missing Jesus Christmas play at Kelleyville 19 Dec 2016 Kelleyville Community Church, 77 Kellyville Road, Columbia, KY - in the Coburg Community of Adair County, - will present a Christmas play, "The Missing Jesus," at 6:30pmCT, Monday, December 19, 2016. Bro. Stanley Watson and congregation invite everyone to attend.
