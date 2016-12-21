Stateline Steel, LLC wins Postcard Village People's Choice award
Stateline Steel, LLC wins Postcard Village People's Choice award By Ed Waggener The winner of the 2016 People's Choice Award for Christmas Postcard Village award Statesline Steel, LLC. The announcement was made by Lee Ann Jessee, after votes cast at the Adair County Public Library through 6pmCT, Thursday, December 22, 2016 were tabulated. Stateline Steel, LLC, Shannon Sexton CEO, is located at 808 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY.
