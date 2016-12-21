Sad word of the passing of Phillip Glenn Cravens, 70 The family has received the sad word of the death of Phillip Glenn Cravens, Indianapolis, IN, early this morning, Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in Indianapolis. He was the son of Wilma Jean Waggener Cravens and the late Paul Cravens, the grandson the late Granvil & Fronia Cravens of Sano, KY, and the grandson of the late E.P. & Audrey Waggener of Columbia, KY, and the nephew of Fay McKinley, Annette Richards, Ralph Waggener and Ed Waggener of Adair County, and nephew of late A Hazel Arnold and Bea Burgess, and Arvin Cravens.

