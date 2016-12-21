Robert Cumming: Tip for getting to In...

Robert Cumming: Tip for getting to Indiana without paying tolls

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Columbia Magazine

Frugal drivers heading east or west to or from Indiana not wishing to pay the new mandatory bridge tolls on the I-65 Kennedy bridge or the new east end Clark Memorial bridge can still take the free bridge to Clarksville on the Louisville Second Street bridge or I-264 bridge west to New Albany. - Robert Cumming Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happen to Tammy Bledsole 4 hr Ffs 2
brent thompson 4 hr chris 4
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr CriminalForever 156,709
Zebras 10 hr Papa Joe 2
Crazy Mary 10 hr Power 8
amanda foster 12 hr doris 1
Tyler yarberry aka bootsy 12 hr Tracy 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,614

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC