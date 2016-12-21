Robert Cumming: Tip for getting to Indiana without paying tolls
Frugal drivers heading east or west to or from Indiana not wishing to pay the new mandatory bridge tolls on the I-65 Kennedy bridge or the new east end Clark Memorial bridge can still take the free bridge to Clarksville on the Louisville Second Street bridge or I-264 bridge west to New Albany. - Robert Cumming Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happen to Tammy Bledsole
|4 hr
|Ffs
|2
|brent thompson
|4 hr
|chris
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|CriminalForever
|156,709
|Zebras
|10 hr
|Papa Joe
|2
|Crazy Mary
|10 hr
|Power
|8
|amanda foster
|12 hr
|doris
|1
|Tyler yarberry aka bootsy
|12 hr
|Tracy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC