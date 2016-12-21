Ricky Dean Dudley, 56, Adair County, KY
Ricky Dean Dudley, 56, Adair County, KY He was employed by Nemak in Glasgow, enjoyed fishing and farming. He was a member of a respected SW Adair County family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|31 min
|lol
|156,741
|Tyler yarberry aka bootsy
|1 hr
|Jeep
|10
|What happen to Tammy Bledsole
|2 hr
|real gansta
|3
|eddie sifu bardin (May '10)
|2 hr
|real gansta
|86
|Jamie White
|2 hr
|Noher
|1
|Wheres jeffrey iames (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|real gansta
|28
|Merry Christmas
|12 hr
|Mister Clean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC