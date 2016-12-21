Remember to vote for you favorite Christmas Postcard
By Ellen Zornes If you remember your favorite Christmas Card before the storm, please stop by the Adair County Public Library, 307 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY, today through Thursday, December 22, 2016, to cast your vote for the People's Choice Award! -Ellen Zornes Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
