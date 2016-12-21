Ralph Waggener suggests red brick sidewalks as alternative
Ralph Waggener suggests red brick sidewalks as alternative By Ralph Roy Waggener Publisher, It's Just for a Smile News After reading about the sidewalks, and hearing that black top is easier to run on than concrete what about making our side walks out of black top. The can lay it to look like brick or I think this can be done.
