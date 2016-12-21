Pre-School Columbia Christian will present Christmas Story
Pre-School Columbia Christian will present Christmas Story Columbia Christian Church, 206 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY, invites everyone this Sunday to their worship service on Christmas Day, Worship service begins at 10amCT. Our Pre-School department will present the Christmas Story of the birth of Jesus.
