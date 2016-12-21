Poetry by Robert Stone: Life needs a moderation
How extroverts can scarf baloney down and think they swallow morning manna feast reflects a hubris great enough to drown well-armored hombre and defenseless least. Yet introverts perfunctory display deplorable disclosures of disdain, that blast like clarinets above the fray of roaring fires where firewalls are in vain.
