New Years Eve Service at LFC
New Years Eve Service at LFC Living by Faith Church, 3041 Edmonton Road, Columbia, KY, will be celebrating Different Year-Same Jesus on December 31, 2016 at 7pmCT. 4-Given will be singing along with other activities.
