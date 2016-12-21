New Years Eve Service at LFC

New Years Eve Service at LFC

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

New Years Eve Service at LFC Living by Faith Church, 3041 Edmonton Road, Columbia, KY, will be celebrating Different Year-Same Jesus on December 31, 2016 at 7pmCT. 4-Given will be singing along with other activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 27 min North Mountain 156,869
Ron Richardson auto sales (beware) 3 hr TLS71 1
devon perkins 11 hr Wanderer 4
Piece of work 18 hr I know 9
Places for rent in columbia 20 hr tater 3
help 21 hr needing money 3
News Montie Pendleton, Dunnville, KY Tue Rozee 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,227

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC