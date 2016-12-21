Mr. Richard - R.D. - Johnson, Taylor ...

Mr. Richard - R.D. - Johnson, Taylor Co., KY

13 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Mr. Richard - R.D. - Johnson, Taylor Co., KY Mr. Johnson lived a simple but honest life, and was an upstanding example to the community. He was the proud husband of Mrs. Lanora Johnson, and they shared their lives until her passing in 2014.

