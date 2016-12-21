Mr. Alvin Ellis Estes, Green County, KY
Mr. Alvin Ellis Estes, Green County, KY He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member and deacon of the Brush Creek Baptist Church. He was a retired welder for KY Trailers, was a farmer, and worked for Lanham's Hardwood and Flooring.
