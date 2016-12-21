Melanie Lawson, 54, Russell Springs
Melanie Lawson, 54, Russell Springs Melanie Lawson, 54, of Russell Springs, died Sunday, December 25, 2016 at the Russell County Hospital. The family chose cremation, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
