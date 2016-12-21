Mattie Lourene Garrett Syra, 87, Metcalfe Co., KY
Mattie Lourene Garrett Syra, 87, Metcalfe Co., KY She and her husband, Stanly Syra, who survives, had celebrated their 70th year of marriage just four months and three days ago. She was the matriarch of a highly regarded South Metcalfe County, KY, family.
