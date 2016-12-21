Leroy Pennington, 83, Glasgow, KY
Leroy Pennington, 83, Glasgow, KY He was a retire farmer. He was a Hart County, KY, native and a resident of Glasgow, KY, at the time of his death there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|Skeeter
|156,817
|Piece of work
|38 min
|I know
|9
|Places for rent in columbia
|2 hr
|tater
|3
|help
|3 hr
|needing money
|3
|Montie Pendleton, Dunnville, KY
|6 hr
|Rozee
|5
|Dianna
|11 hr
|Sasag
|4
|brent thompson
|16 hr
|curious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC