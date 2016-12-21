JIM: News, views, reviews, & sage cou...

JIM: News, views, reviews, & sage counsel, late December 1916

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

JIM: News, views, reviews, & sage counsel, late December 1916 Christmas was a busy season of entertainments, just as now. And, just as now, 100 years ago the City of Columbia was being admonished for the poor condition of its sidewalks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min usa 156,732
Tyler yarberry aka bootsy 44 min sue 9
Merry Christmas 7 hr Mister Clean 1
Zebras 9 hr Love One Another 3
What happen to Tammy Bledsole 16 hr Ffs 2
brent thompson 16 hr chris 4
Crazy Mary 21 hr Power 8
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC