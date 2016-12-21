Jewell Leon Thompson, 62, Campbellsvi...

Jewell Leon Thompson, 62, Campbellsville, KY

Jewell Leon Thompson, 62, Campbellsville, KY He professed faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Thompson was a truck driver until becoming disabled.

