HS students host college fair with seniors playing role of admissions counselors
HS students host college fair with seniors playing role of admissions counselors By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville High School students recently hosted a fair to help their classmates learn about colleges and universities they can attend. As part of their senior project, students chose colleges and universities to research and then told their classmates about the schools as if they were admissions counselors.
