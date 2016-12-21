Harrods Fork Baptist will have Christmas Service, Sunday School Harrods Fork Baptist Church, 169 Harrods Fork Circle, Columbia, KY, will be observing the Lord's Supper and having a children's Christmas program on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016, with the worship service beginning at 10:30amCT. The message will be delivered by Bro.

