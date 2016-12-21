Harrods Fork Baptist will have Christmas Service, Sunday School
Harrods Fork Baptist will have Christmas Service, Sunday School Harrods Fork Baptist Church, 169 Harrods Fork Circle, Columbia, KY, will be observing the Lord's Supper and having a children's Christmas program on Christmas Day, December 25, 2016, with the worship service beginning at 10:30amCT. The message will be delivered by Bro.
