Garrison wins philanthropy award Kayla Marie Garrison Jones' efforts support cancer care at Norton Children's Hospital Louisville, KY - Lindsey Wilson College sophomore and Columbia, Ky., teen Kayla Marie Garrison Jones has been honored by the Greater Louisville chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Jones was the recipient of the Young Philanthropist of the Year award, which was presented in November during a National Philanthropy Day lunch at The Seelbach Hilton in Louisville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.