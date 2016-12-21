Free Living-Will workshop/lunch is Wednesday, 4 Jan 2017
Free Living-Will workshop/lunch is Wednesday, 4 Jan 2017 By Linda Waggener Do you have a Living Will? Mom wound up being hospitalized this year and it was one of the first questions asked. She did not have one and that left it open as to what her desires were in case she wound up on life support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
