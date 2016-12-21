Fog, Black Ice, factors on first day ...

Fog, Black Ice, factors on first day of Winter, 2016

Wednesday Dec 21

Fog, Black Ice, factors on first day of Winter, 2016 By Larry Smith, FM 99.9 the Big Dawg & FM 92.7 the WAVE The first day of winter, the shortest day of the year, came in with treacherous, patchy black ice, dense freezing fog, and multiple accidents this morning on the Cumberland Parkway between Columbia and Somerset. Details are sketchy, but at least four cars upended along that stretch of the Cumberland Parkway.

