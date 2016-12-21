Eight week exam prep course of electricians starts 10 Jan 2017 Local Electrical Inspector Chris Bennett will be hosting a 8 week exam prep class for Electricians that are interested in taking their master or journeyman electricians test. This class is for people who have been employed in the electrical trade under a licensed electrician's supervision or have completed a 2 year degree program from KCTCS in an electrical field and want to become a licensed electrician.

