Egypt Christian Church hosts Chuck Wa...

Egypt Christian Church hosts Chuck Wagon Gang 29 Dec 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Egypt Christian Church hosts Chuck Wagon Gang 29 Dec 2016 The Chuck Wagon Gang, Southern Gospel Music singing group, will be in concert at 6:30pmCT, Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY. Pastor Paul Patton and congregation invite everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of Gospel singing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min Non Religious 156,860
Ron Richardson auto sales (beware) 27 min TLS71 1
devon perkins 8 hr Wanderer 4
Piece of work 15 hr I know 9
Places for rent in columbia 17 hr tater 3
help 18 hr needing money 3
News Montie Pendleton, Dunnville, KY 21 hr Rozee 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,403 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC