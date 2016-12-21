Egypt Christian Church hosts Chuck Wagon Gang 29 Dec 2016
Egypt Christian Church hosts Chuck Wagon Gang 29 Dec 2016 The Chuck Wagon Gang, Southern Gospel Music singing group, will be in concert at 6:30pmCT, Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY. Pastor Paul Patton and congregation invite everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of Gospel singing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Non Religious
|156,860
|Ron Richardson auto sales (beware)
|27 min
|TLS71
|1
|devon perkins
|8 hr
|Wanderer
|4
|Piece of work
|15 hr
|I know
|9
|Places for rent in columbia
|17 hr
|tater
|3
|help
|18 hr
|needing money
|3
|Montie Pendleton, Dunnville, KY
|21 hr
|Rozee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC