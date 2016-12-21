Egypt Christian Church hosts Chuck Wagon Gang 29 Dec 2016 The Chuck Wagon Gang, Southern Gospel Music singing group, will be in concert at 6:30pmCT, Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY. Pastor Paul Patton and congregation invite everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of Gospel singing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.