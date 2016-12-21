Columbia resident arrested on theft of motor vehicle
Columbia resident arrested on theft of motor vehicle Christmas morning 2016 incident: CPD, acting on tip of stolen 2000 Chevrolet Colorado, tan in color, from Hurt Street location, spot vehicle, arrest driver who faces several allegations, and lodged suspect in Adair County Regional Jail.
