Columbia Baptist will have one combined Christmas day service
Columbia Baptist will have one combined Christmas day service Columbia Baptist Church, 201 Greensburg Street, Columbia, KY, will be having one, combined worship service at 10:30amCT, Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2016. Pastor Bill Scott and the congregation invite everyone to attend.
