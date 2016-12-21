Christmas Service at Purdy SBC
Christmas Service at Purdy SBC Purdy Seperate Baptist Church, 8004 Liberty Road, Columbia, KY, will have services on Christmas Day starting at 9:30amCT. Pastor Jamie Bryant and congregation invite everyone to attend and celebrate the reason for the season.
