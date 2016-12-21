Carol Perkins: Only in a small town - like Edmonton
Carol Perkins: Only in a small town - like Edmonton Unlike her Susan & Carol Radio Show partner, Carol admits she that keeping 'stuff' is one of her vices. But this year, she responded to two calls, one for warm clothing to give away and two, a request for items for those who live in the Bowling Park Shelter.
