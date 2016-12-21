Boil Water Advisory lifted

Boil Water Advisory lifted

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Boil Water Advisory lifted As of 1:20pmCT on December 31, 2016, the boil water advisory has been lifted by the Division of Water Columbia Office for customers on: This means your water is safe for human consumption, and you no longer have to boil your water. Thank You, Ashley Bennett, Columbia Adair Utilities District 109 Grant Lane - P.O. Box 567 Columbia, KY 42728 Phone 384-2181 - Fax 384-3437 Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carli Burton 2 hr Rebel89 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr No Religion is Best 157,046
Brandon Dial 9 hr wrong 11
Flex appeal 14 hr Dare 38
Fivestar 22 hr Wow 9
tax returns 22 hr Mister Clean 28
Lindsey Wilson is broke Fri cha ching 38
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,441

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC