Boil Water Advisory lifted As of 1:20pmCT on December 31, 2016, the boil water advisory has been lifted by the Division of Water Columbia Office for customers on: This means your water is safe for human consumption, and you no longer have to boil your water. Thank You, Ashley Bennett, Columbia Adair Utilities District 109 Grant Lane - P.O. Box 567 Columbia, KY 42728 Phone 384-2181 - Fax 384-3437 Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.