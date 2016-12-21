Adair Countians enjoy Christmas Breakfast in Danville
Adair Countians enjoy Christmas Breakfast in Danville Click on headline for item with photo By Gary Lane Current and former Adair countians gathered at the home of Donald and Bobbi McKinney in Danville, KY, for Christmas morning breakfast. Murray and Juanita Scott and Patricia Scott of Columbia, Harold and Carol McKinney of Danville, and Gary and Doris Lane of Danville enjoyed a delicious breakfast.
