Woman's body found in Flathead River ...

Woman's body found in Flathead River in northwest Montana

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: KFBB

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found on the banks of the Flathead River in northwest Montana. The Flathead Beacon reports https://goo.gl/cHDzSE the body was found south of the Teakettle Fishing Access site near Columbia Falls on Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt May '17 Darcy 13
The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14) May '17 Eternallydamned420 6
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar '17 yehoshooah adam 9
News Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r... Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 4
See all Columbia Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Falls Forum Now

Columbia Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Columbia Falls, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC