Typo on Indiana Monument Honors Soldiers in the War on "Terriorism"
More than ever. The monument honors 15 local soldiers who died in the Vietnam War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|Jul 1
|Havetosolve
|9,255
|Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets
|Jun 28
|Funwithfacts
|3
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun '17
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May '17
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May '17
|IWasThere-lol
|71
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC