'Terrorism' misspelled on bench at Indiana war memorial
A Vietnam War memorial in northern Indiana was designed to honor veterans - but instead what's getting the most attention is bad spelling. The memorial was put in place last Tuesday outside the Whitley County courthouse in Columbia City, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|Jul 1
|Havetosolve
|9,255
|Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets
|Jun 28
|Funwithfacts
|3
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May '17
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May '17
|IWasThere-lol
|71
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC