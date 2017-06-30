Police Academy Graduates: CCPD office...

Police Academy Graduates: CCPD officers complete training

Two of Columbia City's newest police officers have completed extensive training that will benefit the protection of our community. Officers Brette Ayers and Brenden Barber, of the Columbia City Police Department, have graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

