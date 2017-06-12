Whitley County prosecutor talks about...

Whitley County prosecutor talks about joys of job

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: KPC Media Group, Inc.

"The best thing about this job is it's the only job I know of where you get to strap on your red cape every day, and go to work and get bad guys," D. J. Sigler Jr. said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found in Maumee River Jun 8 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06) May 30 0nono 26
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May 25 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May 23 Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May 18 Montistupid 7
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,769 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC