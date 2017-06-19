Weekly scorecard

Weekly scorecard

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne: For the second straight year, Fort Wayne came out No. 1 on the list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America prepared by Niche.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found in Maumee River Jun 8 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06) May 30 0nono 26
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May 25 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May '17 Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May '17 Montistupid 7
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Whitley County was issued at June 23 at 10:29PM EDT

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC