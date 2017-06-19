Weekly scorecard
Fort Wayne: For the second straight year, Fort Wayne came out No. 1 on the list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America prepared by Niche.com.
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May 30
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May '17
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Montistupid
|7
