Super Sunny Saturday: Lots going on Saturday morning in Downtown Columbia City
A gorgeous, sunny Saturday is in store today, with plenty of activities in Downtown Columbia City this morning in addition to all the Columbia City and Churubusco high school graduation parties in store this June weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found in Maumee River
|Thu
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May 30
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC