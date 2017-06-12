Strong storm: Allen, Whitley
At 3:30 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was near Columbia City, moving east at 40 mph, the weather service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May 30
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Montistupid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC