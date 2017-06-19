Rainbow Over Old Settlers: Unexpected...

Rainbow Over Old Settlers: Unexpected showers dampen first evening of Old Settlers Days

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post & Mail

Despite unexpected rain showers that dampened the first evening of Old Settlers Days in Downtown Columbia City, the sun came out near dusk and rainbows emerged. Less damp conditions are forecast for coming days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found in Maumee River Jun 8 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06) May 30 0nono 26
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May 25 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May 23 Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May '17 Montistupid 7
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC