Rainbow Over Old Settlers: Unexpected showers dampen first evening of Old Settlers Days
Despite unexpected rain showers that dampened the first evening of Old Settlers Days in Downtown Columbia City, the sun came out near dusk and rainbows emerged. Less damp conditions are forecast for coming days.
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May 30
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Montistupid
|7
