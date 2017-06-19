Pork is on: Elks Lodge in Downtown Columbia City will host Open House ...

Columbia City Elks Lodge 1417, located on the east side of the Courthouse Square, 109 S. Main St., in Downtown Columbia City, will be open to all today - as well as Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and continuing through 8:30 p.m., the Elks will host a public Old Settlers Festival hog roast --- plus plenty of good times in the family-friendly newly remodeled dining rooms.

