Pair charged with 3-county chase, supply of drugs
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after police said they took officers on a three-county chase with a supply of drugs in tow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets
|Wed
|Funwithfacts
|3
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May '17
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May '17
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May '17
|Christian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC