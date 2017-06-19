Mizpah Shrine: 63rd Charity Horse Show begins
The Mizpah Shrine will host its 63rd Annual Charity Horse Show this Saturday, June 24, showcasing riders from all over the region. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Mizpah Shrine Horse Patrol Grounds, 985 Ind.
