Man, teen arrested after rural explosion

Man, teen arrested after rural explosion

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: KPC Media Group, Inc.

Noble County Sheriff's Department received a call about a vehicle off the road near 4290 S. C.R. 50W Friday morning, said a news release from the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found in Maumee River Jun 8 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06) May 30 0nono 26
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May 25 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May 23 Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May 18 Montistupid 7
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC