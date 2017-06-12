Man, teen arrested after rural explosion
Noble County Sheriff's Department received a call about a vehicle off the road near 4290 S. C.R. 50W Friday morning, said a news release from the sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May 30
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC